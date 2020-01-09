'Jammu & Kashmir Is Now Corruption Free' Claims Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has a "corruption-free" environment now after the politicians who kept their personal interests above that of the state have been sidelines. Further asserting that the newly turned Union Territory is now moving towards the path of development, which was previously disrupted due to corruption.

"It is good that Jammu and Kashmir are moving towards development. Corruption had hampered development in Kashmir in the past. Jammu and Kashmir have a corruption-free environment now. Politicians who used to keep personal interest over Kashmir's interest are now sidelined," the BJP leader told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir have been put under a lockdown citing security concerns ever since the abrogation of Article 370 from the state and prominent mainstream leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPC president Sajad Lone, and others were detained in Jammu and Kashmir since then.

A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to assess the first-hand the efforts taken by the government in the region. The decision was taken after some envoys based in the national capital requested to visit the region. ANI sources said that accordingly, a group of around 15 envoys -- from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others -- who are based in Delhi, are being taken to the Union Territory.

They will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services. Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah detained

Farooq Abdullah's detention has been extended by another three months by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The National Conference (NC) patron has been detained in his residence since August 05 under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), after the BJP-led government revoked the special status from the state by scrapping Article 370. The three-term Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar MP will be confined in his Srinagar residence, which is now declared as a sub-jail. Under the Public Safety Act, an individual can be detained for up to two years, without a trial. Incidentally, the act was introduced by Farooq Abdullah's father, Sheikh Abdullah in 1978.

The Opposition has been raising the prolonged detention of mainstream Kashmiri politicians in the Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament claimed that it is the local administration that will decide the release of the detained politicians. In response to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's query, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released," Amit Shah said. "There will be no interference from our side." Amit Shah, taking a dig at the Congress, accused the party of confining Farooq Abdullah's father Sheikh Abdullah in jail for 11 years.

