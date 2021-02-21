Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrests Al Badr Terrorist Who Was Part Of Pulwama 2.0 Conspiracy

In another success for the Jammu and Kashmir police, a team of Jammu police has arrested a terrorist identified as Wachay from the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. He has been arrested in connection with the failed attempt of terrorists to carry out a Pulwama-type Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Bus Stand area of Jammu. The attempt was made on February 14, 2021; on the anniversary of the Pulwama Attack but was foiled due to the alertness of the security forces. He was getting directions from Pakistan to conduct Pulwama 2.0 in Jammu.

J&K Police arrests Al Badr terrorist

Rah Hussain Bhat S/O Abdul Rashid Bhat R/O 55 Batbagh Hunipora Nehama #Pulwama has been arrested in case FIR No. 05/2021 PS Bus Stand, #Jammu U/S 4/5 ESA,18,23,38 UA(P)A ,120B of IPC (case of recovery of IED from Sohail Bashir at #Jammu Bus Stand) . pic.twitter.com/MPwC9BPPDg — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) February 21, 2021

A top official privy to the development told Republic Media Network that arrest was made on subsequent questioning of the four terrorists who have been arrested earlier. They revealed that Wachay was part of the conspiracy and was in regular touch with them, after which a team was constituted and swung into action.

Terming this as a major success, an Official said that during the investigation that has been conducted so far, it came into being that terrorist Wachay was once a close associate of dreaded terrorist Javed from Kashmir valley who was gunned down by security forces. He was associated with terror outfit Al Badr.

This is the fifth arrest in this case; earlier Suhail was arrested from Jammu Bus stand with 7KG of IED and subsequent arrests were made upon his investigation on the same day from Kashmir and Chandigarh.

