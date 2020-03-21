Jammu And Kashmir Police Step Up Their Fight Against Coronavirus

While the entire nation is geared up to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jammu and Kashmir police which has always been at the frontline to fight Pakistani-sponsored terrorism has now taken several steps to ensure that the force is not affected by novel Coronavirus. The Jammu and Kashmir police have issued an advisory to its personnel and officers to take immediate precautionary measures so that the spread of Coronavirus is contained in the Union Territory. The officers have been asked to draft a weekly roster of the duty for all employees who shall attend the offices on alternate weeks.

READ | Farooq Abdullah donates Rs. 1 crore to combat COVID-19 outbreak in Jammu & Kashmir

The police officers have been asked to install thermal scanners at the entry of police offices as feasible and have made the placement of hand sanitizers at the entry points. “Discourage, to the maximum extent, the entry of visitors in the office complex, routine issue of visitors / temporary passes should be suspended with immediate effects,” the advisory read.

The advisory further asks the officers to hold meetings via video conferences, to minimise or reschedule meetings involving a large number of people unless necessary.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Strict restrictions imposed in Kashmir, markets shut

Advisory details measures

Police officers have been asked to avoid non-essential travel. “Undertake essential correspondence on official mail and avoid sending files and documents to other officers to the extent possible. Facilitate essential and receipt of dak at the entry point itself of the office building as far as practicable,” the advisory read.

The order also states that the police officers should ensure cleaning and frequent sanitization of work, particularly of frequently touched surfaces. “Ensure regular supply of hand sanitizers, soap, running water in the washroom, staggering of lunch/ dinner timing in the mess and canteens to avoid crowding,” the order read.

READ | Kashmir SSP goes into isolation as mother-in-law contracts COVID-19

The police have also decided to sanction leave whenever a request is made for self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. “Protective gears to be provided to the personnel deployed at the checkpoint for screening for COVID-19 and also for personnel who are assigned for contact tracing,” the advisory read.

The advisory also says that the police officers who have travelled abroad and have returned in the after Feb 15, 2020, be sent on a 14 days compulsory quarantine. Any police personnel having high fever, flu, or influenza-like symptoms will be sent on compulsory home quarantine or home isolation.

READ | Union Govt orders ‘Adaptation of Central Laws’ in Jammu and Kashmir