Jammu Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh Tour Operators Sign MoU To Promote Tourism

In a bid to attract more tourists from South-Eastern part of the country, travel and tour operators from J&K today signed an MoU with Tour and Travel Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) at a tourism promotional campaign and roadshow at Vijayawada. The roadshow was organized by J&K Tourism Department in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA).

President TTAA Vijay Mohan and Chairman JKTA Manzoor A Pakhtoon signed the MoU in presence of MD Tourism Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, Praveen Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Surinsar Mansar Development Authority, Nagendra Singh Jamwal, and Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr Javid ur Rehman.

The roadshow was attended by leading travel agents

Over a hundred leading travel agents and destination management companies from Andhra Pradesh attended the roadshow to network and create business opportunities with the travel trade fraternity of J&K. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Surinsar Mansar Development Authority urged the leaders in the travel industry to promote J&K as a prime tourist destination of the country. He said besides having unmatched beauty, J&K offers various tourism products and is also famous for adventure and pilgrim tourism.

Assistant Director Tourism who also spoke on the occasion described how tourists were enjoying their holidays in Kashmir by highlighting stories of many travellers who visited the Valley over the past few months. He said Kashmir is one of the safest places for tourists especially for solo female travellers who are coming in good numbers.

After signing the MoU, President TTAA said they would promote J&K vigorously and include all tourism products of the J&K in their travel packages. Chairman, JKTA Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon assured the travel agents from Vijayawada that tour operators and hoteliers are ready to host Tourists and provide the best services.

