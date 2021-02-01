Last Updated:

Prakash Javadekar Felicitates Women COVID-19 Warriors On 29th NCW Foundation Day

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar met and felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women on January 31.

Prakash Javadekar

On Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. Javadekar tweeted with the hashtag #Narishakti and noted that he met and felicitated real-life Covid-19 heroes and women warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the NCW India.

He further added that Indian women are very powerful and have spread their glory in every sector. A large number of women are also engaged in the agriculture sector. However, women do face problems at various phases of their lives. NCW is actively working towards providing justice to women across the country.

"Initially, there was fear among Corona warriors like doctors, nurses and health workers, but no one compromised their duties. Women came out in large numbers and played a major role amid pandemic. They also feared that their families might get infected, so they stayed away from their families for months. I bow down to all the women, Country will never forget your sacrifice and the urge to work for the society".

Javadekar said the NDA government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women and praised NCW for working towards women’s upliftment.

As a representative of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha Dr Shova Mishra CDM&PHO Nabrangpur received an award and certificate on behalf of COVID-19 Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Javdekar and Chairman, NCW, Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW.

NCW Chief wishes on 29th Foundation Day

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson appreciated the work done by the police officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. She tweeted and said that it was an honour for NCW to felicitate the frontline staff for their outstanding teamwork in times of crisis. 

