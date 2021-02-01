Prakash Javadekar Felicitates Women COVID-19 Warriors On 29th NCW Foundation Day

On Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. Javadekar tweeted with the hashtag #Narishakti and noted that he met and felicitated real-life Covid-19 heroes and women warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the NCW India.

At the 29th Foundation Day of the @NCWIndia , met and felicitated some heroes from the real-life, the #COVID19 women warriors. #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/oWrfEALkir — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 31, 2021

READ | As India Defeats Australia, Prakash Javadekar, Anurag Thakur Laud 'wonderful Performance'

He further added that Indian women are very powerful and have spread their glory in every sector. A large number of women are also engaged in the agriculture sector. However, women do face problems at various phases of their lives. NCW is actively working towards providing justice to women across the country.

Addressing at the Felicitation of #COVID Women Warriors https://t.co/01z0JLTb39 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 31, 2021

READ | India's First Annual Ranking Of 146 National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries OUT; Called MEE

"Initially, there was fear among Corona warriors like doctors, nurses and health workers, but no one compromised their duties. Women came out in large numbers and played a major role amid pandemic. They also feared that their families might get infected, so they stayed away from their families for months. I bow down to all the women, Country will never forget your sacrifice and the urge to work for the society".

Javadekar said the NDA government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women and praised NCW for working towards women’s upliftment.

READ | NCW Chief Condemns Chandramukhi Devi's Statement Over Badaun Gang-rape Victim

As a representative of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha Dr Shova Mishra CDM&PHO Nabrangpur received an award and certificate on behalf of COVID-19 Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Javdekar and Chairman, NCW, Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW.

As representative of H&FW dept. Odisha Dr. Shova Mishra CDM&PHO Nabrangpur received award & certificate on behalf of All COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha, from Hon’ble Minister Sri @PrakashJavdekar & Chairperson NCW Mrs Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW at New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/luE8gr0KjJ — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) January 31, 2021

NCW Chief wishes on 29th Foundation Day

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson appreciated the work done by the police officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. She tweeted and said that it was an honour for NCW to felicitate the frontline staff for their outstanding teamwork in times of crisis.

Celebrated 29th foundation day of @NCWIndia and what can be better than honoring our women COVID heros who worked day and night to keep us safe. @MinistryWCD @PrakashJavdekar @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/rXoUST9TsY — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 31, 2021

READ | 'Wasn't Delhi Govt Supporting It?' Asks NCW Chief As Farmers' Tractor Rally Turns Violent

(With ANI Inputs)