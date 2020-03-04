Javadekar Says Masks Not The Only Solution To Curb Coronavirus, Lists Alternate Measures

As Coronavirus cases are on a rise in India with 28 cases confirmed so far, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said wearing masks is not the only solution to contain the deadly virus and urged people to take all preventive measures.

Speaking over the reports on shortage of masks, Javadekar told media, "Wearing masks is not the only solution and is not necessary for everyone. Other things are, keeping your hands clean, taking precautions in public places, and doing namaskar."

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Globally, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.

WHO suggests using soap, water as sanitizers go out of stock

Amid the growing fears of the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, international organisations have suggested several preventive measures, from not going to large gatherings to washing one's hands thoroughly.

According to reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised people to regularly and thoroughly wash hands with an alcohol-based hand run or wash them with soap or water.

The US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have also advised people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the washroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. It also added that using a hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol-base or above can be used if soap and water were not readily available.

Since the announcement by the two major health organisations, people across the globe have been trying to figure out the effectiveness of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

"There are not yet any vaccines or therapeutics to cure the disease. It can be contained - which is why we must do everything we can to contain it. That's why WHO recommends a comprehensive approach," said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

