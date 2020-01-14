The Debate
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Donation To Australian Bushfires Has Netizens Divided

Rest of the World News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has donated $690,000 to Australian bushfires, while some netizens believe that 'it is enough' others criticised the billionaire.

Amazon

As Australia battles against unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has donated $690,000 to a wildlife recovery organisation on January 12. While on behalf of Amazon, Bezos said that their 'hearts go out to Australians', he was widely criticised for donating 'such a small amount'. The 56-year-old has a net worth of $117 billion but netizens questioned him for 'only' contributing one million AU dollars. However, some were also supportive of Bezos. Some even slammed the critics of Amazon CEO and said 'no gesture is small'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

One Instagram user commented, 'Give them 1 billion' while others thanked the billionaire on behalf of Australians and said 'AU love that'. One of the netizens said 'it's like someone who makes 50,000 a year donating .29 cents', but he was immediately counter-questioned by another follower who asked 'how much did you donate?'.

Hollywood for Australia

Chris Hemsworth and his family donated $1 million on January 7 and urged his followers to 'dig deep' for the affected areas and people can have the best chance of fighting the angry blazes which have rocked the country. The Australian actor also added links to the organisations and charities who are currently working to provide relief during the immense destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia.

The challenging times in Australia have generated a wave of concern worldwide with people sharing 'heartbreaking' pictures of the 'massacre'. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman among others have contributed their funds to help Australia in its battle with nature and also urged others to donate and 'make a difference'.

