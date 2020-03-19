BU Jhansi Exam Postponed Or Cancelled? Read Details Here

Considering the current Coronavirus outbreak in the country, many universities are seen postponing their exams until the end of March. Bundelkhand University in Jhansi has also announced the postponement of its exams. Read on for more details about the BU Jhansi exam date and the recent exams cancelled due to Coronavirus.

BU Jhansi exam postponed or cancelled?

BU Jhansi exams that were scheduled to take place between March 18 and April 2 has been put on hold currently. The new dates for these exams will be shared on the official website later. But for now, students should know that the exams slated from April 3 will be conducted as per the usual timings.

BU Jhansi exam announcement came after the University of Lucknow cancelled its exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Here are some more exams that got cancelled in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak - ICSE exams, CBSE 10th, 12th board exams, UPPSC BEO exams, and many other prestigious exams.

Steps to check the BU Jhansi notice

For those who want to read the detailed announcement put up by BU Jhansi University, go to their official website from this link here.

You will find the page that appears like this. Click on the notification saying "Annual Examination Paper Postponed till 02/04/2020"

Image courtesy: Bundelkhand Jhansi University website

BU Jhansi notice

Bundelkhand University in Jhansi shared a notice a few days ago stating that all the exams that were scheduled to take place between March 18 and April 2 have been put on hold. For the exams slated to be conducted from April 3, no changes have been made to their schedule though. Take a look at the official notice that the University has shared.

Image courtesy: Bundelkhand Jhansi website

