Jharkhand CM Greets People On State's Foundation Day; Pays Homage To Birsa Munda

On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Foundation Day, remaking that 'today is a reminder that each one of us should work for the welfare of the state.' The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in 2000.

Addressing a police investiture ceremony here in Ranchi, Soren credited the security officers for their contribution to the state's welfare.

"The security officials of the state have played a key role in the progress and prosperity of Jharkhand. I want to congratulate the police officers for their dedication and salute their bravery today," Soren said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the family members of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation saying that their grievances will be assisted on priority by the Jharkhand government.

"Family members of brave jawans who lost their lives protecting our country are also present here with us. I would like to assure them of complete assistance for their grievances. Our government will treat their concerns on priority," he asserted.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister paid homage to Birsa Munda on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी के समाधि स्थल पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उनकी जयंती के अवसर पर श्रंद्धाजलि दी। संघर्ष और साहस की प्रतिमूर्ति 'धरती आबा' के सपनों का झारखण्ड बनाना हमारा लक्ष्य और संकल्प है।

आज राज्य स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर भी सभी झारखण्डवासियों को मेरी अनेक-अनेक शुभकामनाएं और जोहार। pic.twitter.com/VzIXQzTV5r — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) November 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state on its foundation day and wished them happiness, prosperity and good health.

झारखंड के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर मैं यहां के सभी लोगों के सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

Born in 1875 in the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda is often referred to as ‘Dharti Abba’ or the Earth Father. He led the rebellion that came to be known as Ulgulan (revolt) or the Munda rebellion against the British government-imposed feudal state system. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 after the Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000. Later, six more districts were carved out by reorganizing the existing districts. The state’s foundation day was made to coincide with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

(With Inputs from ANI)