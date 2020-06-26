Jharkhand Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Malls, Salons, Religious Places To Remain Shut

In a major development Jharkhand government on Friday, has extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till July 31. The directive issued by the state government states all activities permitted prior to this order will remain permitted. The state has 2262 cases and 12 deaths- of which 645 are active cases.

Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

The state has prohibited the opening of religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural functions, schools and other educational institutions, intrastate - interstate travel by bus, shopping bus, hotels/ restaurants (dine in), spas/salons/barbershops. The state has also released guidelines for shops, workplaces, people and transport. Jharkhand is the second state after West Bengal to extend the lockdown.

कोरोना से संघर्ष में हमें आप सबके सहयोग से अब तक हमें अपेक्षित सफलता मिली है, पर संघर्ष अभी जारी है।



स्थिति की गम्भीरता को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने लॉकडाउन 31 जुलाई तक बढ़ाने का फ़ैसला लिया है।



पीछे, समय समय पर लॉकडाउन में दी गयी रियायतें जारी रहेंगी.

Reports state that 449 people have died by suicide in March, April and upto June 25, as per state government data. 134 people have reportedly died due to suicide in June itself. Psychiatrists say that the depression due to lockdown has made deep impact on the minds of the people. Ranchi itself reported 55 suicides from April 1 to June 25 - mainly due to economic slowdown, fear of losing jobs, unemployment, insecurity, state psychiatrists.

“People were locked inside homes during lockdown which led to rise in disputes among family members, and domestic violence witnessed spurt. These factors promoted many people to commit suicide as they were unable to control their emotions. The right counselling within family could have saved many lives” said psychiatrist Ajay Kumar to IANS.

Jharkhand battles COVID-19

The first case of the pandemic was reported from Hindpiri on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation, tested positive. The state had also maintained restrictions in place across the state inspite of the Centre's lifting of restrictions across India. Moreover, the state has seen a sudden surge in cases due to the arrival of lakhs of migrant labourers via buses and Shramik trains. Currently, India's lockdown is limited to containment zones till June 30, with relaxations being implemented in several states. India's tally stands at 490401 cases with 15,301 fatalities.

