Jharkhand Elections: Chidambaram Takes A Dig At BJP, Says It Is 'slipping Nationwide'

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday, December 23, slammed the BJP by thanking the voters of Jharkhand for siding with the coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to him, the election results show that the BJP is "slipping" nationwide. Speaking to the media, he said, "I thank the people of Jharkhand for this victory. In Haryana, the BJP won with a very little leading, while in Maharashtra they tried to grab the seat via back door but continuously they are slipping down." The Minister also took to Twitter and slammed the BJP over losing in Jharkhand.

Dented in Haryana,

Denied in Maharashtra,

Defeated in Jharkhand.



That is the story of the BJP in 2019.



All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 23, 2019

Chidambaram questions govt over CAA and NRC

The Senior Congress leader on Monday further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) given at a rally held in Ramlila Maidan. Speaking to the media, he said, "Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh had spoken about NRC implementation but now the Prime Minister is saying that we do not have any plan on implementing NRC. The question of 19 lakh people getting affected by it in Assam is also unanswered." He further questioned the government and said, "Only six religions have been added in the list, so what happens to Muslims?" The Minister also said, "I will not let India become a second Germany."

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

The recent Election Commission trends show BJP is leading in 25 seats. Meanwhile, JMM is leading in 47 seats. On the other hand, the JVM has three seats, while the AJSU has two seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.

