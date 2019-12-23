PM Modi Thanks People Of Jharkhand, Says 'will Continue Serving The State'

While the BJP has failed to retain the Jharkhand Assembly, as per recent EC poll trends on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving the party the opportunity to serve the state. The JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand is headed for a majority with the ruling BJP trailing behind in the elections of the 81-membered state Assembly.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the party workers in the state and further assured their commitment in serving the state.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts.



We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

JMM chief Hemant Soren addresses media as he leads from both Dumka and Barhait seats. He has thanked Gathbandhan partners - RJD and Congress. He has said that the mandate is for a new Jharkhand. Earlier, he sought blessings from his father and former CM Shibu Soren.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

