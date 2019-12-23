Jharkhand Assembly Election: 'Not Bound To Any Party, Alliance,' Says BJP Rebel Saryu Rai

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections results, Jharkhand's former state cabinet minister from BJP Saryu Rai on Monday said that he is not bound to any party or alliance if he wins the election. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Rai expressed his willingness to join an alliance for the sake of the goodwill and betterment of the State. Earlier Rai had quit from the BJP, stating that the party was not in a good condition. The former state cabinet minister had earlier cited Chief Minister Raghubar Das' poor governance as the reason for the party's bleak future in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV Rai said, "If one alliance proves majority and forms the government it will be good for the State itself. My decision to join any alliance if I win the seat will be taken for the betterment and goodwill of the state. I will make the decision when the time comes. If I win this question will be answered then. I am not bound to any party yet."

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Results: Herculean Battle For BJP To Retain Power?

READ | Jharkhand Polls: Ahead Of Results, Posters Of Cong-JMM Alliance Victory Seen In Ranchi

Results in recent elections

In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won 5 seats helping it form the government. In 2015, 6 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs joined BJP, resulting in the latter crossing the half-way mark on its own with 43 seats. Das became the first CM in the history of Jharkhand to complete a full term. The golden run for the ruling alliance continued in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls bagging 12 out of 14 seats.

READ | Jharkhand’s Former State Cabinet Minister Saryu Rai Quits BJP

READ | Second Phase Of Jharkhand Elections: Big Fight Between Raghubar Das And Saryu Rai