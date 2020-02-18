Jitendra Awhad Hints At Not Implementing NPR In Maharashtra, Quotes CM Uddhav

NCP leader and a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra government, Jitendra Awhad hinted towards not implementing NPR (National Population Register) in Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 18. This comes as Awhad met the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and spoke about the NPR implementation with him. According to Awhad, the CM stated that the Maharashtra government will completely support the 2021 census exercise.

Jitendra Awhad on meeting CM Uddhav

After reading about NPR, I spoke to CM Uddhav Thackeray. He said that we will give full help and support to conduct the census scheduled in 2021 but not anything other than that. If something is in danger then it is the Constitution and the country," said Jitendra Awhad.

Madhya Pradesh to not implement NPR

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has officially declared that the National Population Register will not be implemented in the State. An official statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday, February 17 revealed this. Intriguingly, the statement itself acknowledges the fact that there is no connection between the NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Despite this, the Congress party has provided no explanation as to their stance on the NPR.

As per the MPCC statement, “Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has made it clear that he will not implement the National Population Register for now. The NPR notification being talked about dates back to December 9, 2019. After this notification, the Central government has formally issued the Citizenship Amendment Act. This implies that the NPR notification has not been done via the CAA. This has been done using rule 3 of the 2003 Rules of the Citizenship Act 1955. Despite this, the CM is clear that the NPR will not be implemented in MP.”

Kerala to not implement NPR

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on February 11, asserted that the state government will not implement the National Population Register (NPR). He further said that census will be carried out in Kerala in the usual manner. Earlier, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against CAA.

Our stance is clear: Kerala will not implement NPR. We have made it known to the Union Govt. The fears that are being fanned about the census in Kerala are unfounded. In our State, the census will be carried out only in the usual manner and will not have any business with NPR. pic.twitter.com/z6Zm190hnu — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 11, 2020

