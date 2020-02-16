'Will Neither Implement CAA, Nor Permit NPR Enumeration', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the State Government will neither implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala nor will it permit National Population Register (NPR) enumeration. Kerala Chief Minister also refrained from building detention centres and participating in data collection in the second phase for National Population Register (NPR). Vijayan was speaking at the Krithi International Book Fair in Kerala

Speaking the media CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "State Govt will neither implement CAA, nor it will permit NPR enumeration. Detention centres will not be built. The State is ready to collect information as part of the census but wouldn't take part in data collection in the second phase for NPR."

Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over CAA, NRC, and NPR, he said that the Modi government is implementing the RSS policy which encourages communal segregation in the county through CAA, NRC and NPR. It is also an attempt to 'undermine the country's secularism and constitution', he said.

"RSS is following the British imperialism policy that created communal segregation in the country. The Vedas and Upanishads do not justify their position as they don't have their Indian culture. The Modi government is implementing the RSS policy. Everyone rejected Hitler's policy, but Golwalkar's leadership accepted Hitler and Nazism," Vijayan said.

He also pointed out that NRC is a 'dilemma' when it is paired with CAA. "The country has noticed the united action of the ruling front and the opposition in this regard. This should continue. The NRC is a dilemma prepared with the CAA itself," he further added.

Kerala passes resolution against CAA

On January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same.

Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

