Jitendra Singh Highlights The Need Of CAA Amid Attack In Nankana Sahib; Slams Congress

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that this kind of attack is proof of minorities being treated badly in Pakistan. He also mentioned that due to such situations the need to support Citizenship Amendment Act in India is necessary. Placing a question on the Congress Singh said that when will the party understand the 'persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan!'

In his tweet, Singh said, "The attack of religious fanatics on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara is proof that minorities are treated badly there! And therefore, #IndiaSupportsCAA. But when will the Congress accept the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan!"

Pak denies attack

After that attack on the Gurudwara Nakana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday, the Pakistani government has been trying to downplay the incident and is living in denial. The government in an official release mentioned, "The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody."

Denying the attack, it said, "Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous."

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara

Around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones on Friday. According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm. Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

