Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Attack: Pakistan In Denial Over Attack On Sikhs

After that attack on the Gurudwara Nakana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday, January 3, the Pakistani government has been trying to downplay the incident and is living in denial. The government in an official release mentioned, "The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody."

Denying the attack, it said, "Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous."

'Special care extended for minorities'

Speaking about the minorities in the release, the Pakistan government said, "The Government of Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan's special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

Attack on Nankana Gurudwara Sahib

Around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones on Friday. According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm.

Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa.

Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

US Embassy in Pak issues security alert

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert on Friday. According to sources, the US government in Pakistan has asked people to postpone their travel plans.

They have further asked people to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings and review personal security plans.

