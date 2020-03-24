JKNC Issues First Reaction On Release Of Its Leader Omar Abdullah From Detention

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, in its first response, welcomed the release of former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was detained since August 5 last year. The Kashmir-based party said that the 'people's leader is back!'

In a tweet, the former Union Minister's party said, "JKNC welcomes the release of party vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah after solitary detention of 07 months and 22 days. People's leader is back!"

Almost eight months later, the detention of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was revoked by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities citing 'preventive measures' in the valley. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Omar Abdullah released

A day prior to the completion of his detention, Omar Abdullah was slapped with the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 6, along with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. He was detained in Kashmir's Hari Nivas. Along with Omar Abdullah, Srinagar MP and NC president Farooq Abdullah was slapped with the Public Safety Act and released on March 13. Following his release, he called on political leaders to unite and urge the government to bring back all detainees from Jammu and Kashmir in prisons. Omar Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government passed the J&K Reorganisational Bill, 2019 in both the houses last year.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday welcomed Omar Abdullah's release. However, Iltija Mufti, whose mother is still under detention under the Public Safety Act, said for all its talk of women power and women emancipation, the Centre seems to fear women the most - referring to her mother's continued detention. "Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, it seems like this regime fears women the most (sic)," Iltija wrote on Mehbooba Mufti''s Twitter handle.

