Mehbooba Mufti Issues First Response After Government Revokes Omar Abdullah's Detention

Jammu & Kashmir's People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed happiness in response to the release of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was relieved from detention on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the former J&K CM said that she was glad that Omar Abdullah was being released. However, Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the present 'regime' while replying to a user who enquired about her her own release, alleging that they feared the women the most.

Mehbooba Mufti's first reaction to Omar's release

Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most https://t.co/J0GrXCCC5i — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 24, 2020

Govt issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah@diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 24, 2020

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. On March 16, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) demanded the release of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. According to the PDP Member of Parliament Nazeer Ahmed Laway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the two leaders' release. Along with them, Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu-Kashmir administration since August 5.

Omar Abdullah meets father Farooq

First visuals of Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and family surfaced on Saturday afternoon, as the two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir met each other after almost eight months, since the abrogation of Article 370. In visuals, the Abdullah family was seen outside Omar Abdullah's sub-jail, wherein he has been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

In visuals, the 82-year-old Srinagar MP was seen alongside his wife, daughter Safia Abdullah Khan and Omar Abdullah. Donning his shoddy, grey beard, Omar Abdullah appeared sickly in the fourth ever picture released of him since his detention. Omar Abdullah, who was the youngest minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, is undergoing detention at a government guest house at Hari Nivas Palace in Srinagar.

