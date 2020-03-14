Omar Abdullah Meets With Father Farooq Abdullah First Time Since Aug 5

First visuals of Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and family surfaced on Saturday afternoon, as the two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir met each other after almost eight months, since the abrogation of Article 370. In visuals, the Abdullah family was seen outside Omar Abdullah's sub-jail, wherein he has been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

In visuals, the 82-year-old Srinagar MP was seen alongside his wife, daughter Safia Abdullah Khan and Omar Abdullah. Donning his shoddy, grey beard, Omar Abdullah appeared sickly in the fourth ever picture released of him since his detention. Omar Abdullah, who was the youngest minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, is undergoing detention at a government guest house at Hari Nivas Palace in Srinagar.

On his birthday on March 10, Omar Abdullah had a quiet day in the sub-jail not far from his residence on Gupkar road. His mother, sisters and some other members of the family met him for sometime in the afternoon, however, his father who was then a PSA detainee himself could not meet his son.

Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah today met his son & party leader Omar Abdullah at the place where the latter has been detained in Srinagar, under Public Safety Act (PSA). Farooq Abdullah was released from detention yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4bdAhOK2bS — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Farooq Abdullah was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) back in September, later the charge was extended. Upon the revocation of his detention order on March 13, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah came to the terrace of his residence at Srinagar's Gupkar Road residence and said, "Thank God this gate is open. We tried for many months for this gate to open. Today I don't have words to say how I feel today. I am free, I am free."

Kashmir leaders in detention

Former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir--Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and other mainstream Kashmiri leaders were placed under detention, citing 'preventive measure' on August 5, prior to the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to stay in detention along with other leaders including Shah Faesal and Sajad Lone.

While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone have been charged under the PSA along with Omar Abdullah and Mufti. Meanwhile, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' comprising of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, multiple restrictions have been imposed in the state. Though markets and road transport have been improving, locals are still being the target of terrorism in the valley. The Centre has claimed that train services, hospitals, and other services have resumed normally.

(With agency inputs)

