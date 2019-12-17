JNU: In Midst Of Exam Boycott, Varsity To Hold Exams Via WhatsApp And Email

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come up with an innovative way of holding semester-end exams in the midst of the chaos at the University and the exam boycott. The administration will now be holding exams through WhatsApp and email. This decision was taken “in view of the extraordinary situation” on campus, according to School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra.

Read: JNU students attack Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar's convoy, vandalize his office

“There was a consensus in the meeting held on December 16 at 9:30 am that in the academic interest of JNU students, an alternate mode of test in the end semester examination for MPhil/PhD and MA Programme be conducted,” said Mohapatra.

The question papers will be sent to the students registered for the courses by the course teachers for MPhil and MA programme as per the examination schedule and the students would submit their answer scripts to the respective course teachers for evaluation. The last date for submission of examination scripts is December 21. Those who fail to return exam scripts within the deadline i.e. December 21 may be given an additional day.

“Students may submit the answer scripts either through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp or personally to course teachers.”

When asked about the probability of students cheating their way through the exam, Mohapatra assured that at the end of the day given the present circumstances what was more important was the future of these students.

Read: JNU crisis: MHRD spells out terms of agreement, JNUSU likely to call off agitation

JNUSU calls move 'absurd'

This move was slammed by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) who called this step “absurd” and “ludicrous”. “That such an unbelievably out-and-out mockery of what is supposed to be a serious academic exercise can be conceived by the JNU Administration under his leadership speaks more about how unfit Professor Kumar is to head an institution of higher learning. Needless to say, nothing proposed in the note has been decided through due process,” said the JNUTA.

“These are ploys to divide students and pit one against the other which like always will not succeed however much the admin or the ABVP might try,” alleged the JNUSU.

Read: Exams will be held as per schedule: JNU Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar