JNU Teachers' Association Writes To President Kovind Objecting Exams Via Whatsapp

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has written to President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday against the JNU administration's decision of sending examination question papers through Whatsapp stating that it will a mockery of the premier institution in the world. JNU has decided to send question papers to students via Whatsapp or email due to the boycott of exams. The students are said to revert through a similar medium.

Excerpts from the letter

“It may be considered shocking that a vice-chancellor of an institution of higher learning could even imagine reducing the evaluation system to something like this, which would never be accepted as a credible exercise… We, however, keep learning there are no limits to the absurdities Prof Jagadesh Kumar can inflict on the institution he heads. By asking teachers to participate in this travesty, he wants us to join him in destroying the JNU’s hard-earned reputation for maintaining high academic standards,” the JNUTA wrote to the President.

“He is also in the process asking us to join him in violating the provisions of the JNU Act, Statutes and Ordinances that the V-C and teachers are bound by. These define the process through which the academic requirements of different courses and programs, including the evaluation systems, are to be decided….,” they added.

“JNU’s teaching-learning was one of the most significant casualties of Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar’s autocracy. Today he has offered the starkest evidence of this by proposing a mockery of that process as his solution to the crisis in JNU. JNU’s teachers appeal to you to see that Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar’s continuation in office is also doing great damage to your standing as Visitor of the University….we request you again, and through you also to the MHRD, to please act and act immediately to abort this destruction of a premier public institution,” the JNUTA said.

