Jodhpur HC Adjourns Hearing Of Robert Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality Case Till Feb 5

The High Court of Jodhpur deferred the hearing in a petition filed by the businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra in connection with the Sky Light Hospitality case on Wednesday. Justice Manoj Kumar Garg cited the dearth in time and posted the matter for hearing on February 5. Robert Vadra is being represented by the senior advocate KTS Tulsi, whereas the Additional Solicitor General R D Rastogi and Bhanu Pratap Bohra are appearing on the behalf of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sky Light Hospitality case

Robert Vadra along with his mother Maureen and other partners has been accused of money laundering in the Sky Light Hospitality, Jodhpur. ED lodged a case against the Sky Light Hospitality and its partners in September 2015 for acquiring land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant to rehabilitate poor villagers. It was alleged that Robert Vadra used illegal means of transactions and bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate which he later sold to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore.

As per the Bikaner land scam, a few fraudsters with state government officials got the land allotted in the name of fictitious individuals. However, this land was meant for the people who were displaced due to the creation of the Mahajan Field Firing range. About 1,422 'bighas' of land was recorded in the name of fictitious people without due verification of the allotment letters by the concerned department. The fraudsters created forged allotment letters purportedly issued by the Colonisation Department of the state government.

Other cases and allegations against Robert Vadra

Additionally, Robert Vadra is also facing allegations of money laundering related to a purchase of property in London. This case is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Vadra was granted anticipatory bail on the condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court. However, Special Judge Arvind Kumar after hearing the application moved by Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for medical treatment and business purposes, allowed the businessman and son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra to travel abroad.

(With ANI Inputs)

