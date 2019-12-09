Robert Vadra Allowed To Travel Abroad On A Delhi Court Ruling

A special court in Delhi has allowed businessman and son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes on directives to submits a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh and provide contact details of his stay abroad.

Allegations of money laundering

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to a purchase of property in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Vadra was granted anticipatory bail on the condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order while hearing an application moved by Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.

Earlier, ED in its reply told the court that Vadra, who is scheduled to fly on December 9, had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details.

While in Vadra's defense, his lawyer KTS Tulsi argued that his client has always cooperated with the investigation agency and mentioned that Vadra had earlier also got permission from the court and followed every instruction.

In June, the court had allowed Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks due to health reasons. However, it did not allow him to travel to the United Kingdom on the behest of ED that Vadra might destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

(With Inputs from Agencies)