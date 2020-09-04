Joint Defence Ministers' Meet: Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Calls For Non-aggression

Addressing the joint meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO-CSTO-CIS member states on Friday, Rajnath Singh stressed the need for non-aggression and respect for international rules. This remark assumes significance amid the ongoing standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. The Defence Minister reiterated India's commitment to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, and anchored in international laws.

Observing that India unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, he called for enhancing the institutional capacity to tackle terrorism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime. He hailed the adoption of anti-terror measures by the SCO Council to counter extremist propaganda and de-radicalization. Singh also maintained that India shall continue to support the Afghanistan government for an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled inclusive peace process". Expressing concern about the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Defence Minister urged the resolution of disputes based on "mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remarked, "Peaceful, stable and secure region of SCO member states – which is home to over 40% of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other’s interest&peaceful resolution of differences." He added, "We need the institutional capacity to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats – above all, terrorism, drug-trafficking and transnational crime. As you all are aware, India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and condemns its proponents."

Visit to Moscow

Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart. The meeting was organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. During his speech, Singh extended his condolence to the families of persons who died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to him, this crisis was a reminder for the humankind to unite and mitigate higher forces of nature that do not recognise national distinctions. Congratulating Russia for managing the pandemic, he lauded Russian scientists for spearheading the 'Sputnik V' vaccine. Later in the day, Singh is likely to meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

