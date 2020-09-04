Indian Navy's Bilateral Maritime Exercise With Russia To Begin From September 4

On Friday, an Indian Navy spokesperson stated that the 11th edition of Indra Navy exercise is scheduled to begin in the Bay of Bengal from September 4. It is a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and Russian Navy. The exercise was earlier planned in Vladivostok but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initiated in 2003, Ex INDRA NAVY epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies. Whilst the exercise is being undertaken in the Bay of Bengal, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, is on a visit to Moscow from 03 September 2020 on the invitation of Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General Sergei Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest and commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II. As part of the Indra Navy exercise, a plethora of maritime drills such as gun firing on the surface and aerial targets, tracking exercises, and replenishment at sea approaches are planned, they said.

Earlier in July, the Indian Navy carried out a military exercise with a US Navy carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The USS Nimitz is the world's largest warship. Russian Navy ships Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs and Boris Butoma along with a fleet of helicopters will be part of the exercise, a source said.

The Indian Navy will deploy Ranvijay (destroyer), Sahyadri (frigate) and Kiltan (corvette) and Shakti (tanker) with integrated helicopters, they said. The sources said the exercise will be “non-contact and at sea only” passage exercise.

"The exercise will once again showcase the level of friendship, trust and interoperability between Indian Navy and the Russian Navy," said a source.

The Russian naval fleet is visiting the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 3.

