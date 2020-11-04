Journalists Protest From Press Club In Delhi, Demand Arnab Goswami's Immediate Release

Journalists gathered outside Delhi's Press Club on Wednesday afternoon to protest against the unlawful arrest and assault of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Holding placards and raising slogans, the journalists demanded the immediate release of Arnab saying- 'If you stay silent today, tomorrow it will be you,' (aaj chup rahe toh kal aap par humla hoga.' Taking out the march from Press Club, the journalists extended their support to Arnab, questioning the legal basis behind Arnab's arrest and the Maharashtra Police's action of forcibly barging into his house without serving a notice to him beforehand.

#IndiaWithArnab | Journalists issue an ultimatum from the Press Club in New Delhi; Back #ArnabGoswami to the hilt; Fire in your support, dearest viewers; Fire in your videos with the hashtag; Sign the petition here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/6NPtvISt1s — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

"We demand an immediate release of Arnab Goswami. The way in which false cases are being created, we strongly condemn this. This is against the democracy of the country, it is against the press, and is in line with the emergency era. This has never happened, that the Editor of one particular channel is harassed in this way. He is not even allowed to speak, and his family is harassed and assaulted," said one of the senior journalists.

"If a journalist is given a notice, he would appear before the police. But, how can you barge into his house forcibly and arrest him? Was a notice served? You suddenly revive a case that was closed for two years," he questioned.

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

