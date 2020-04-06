JP Nadda Extends Greetings On BJP's Foundation Day; Asks Workers To Help During COVID-19

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party and wished all party members and workers. The party, however, will not be celebrating the occasion in a grand manner due to coronavirus. However, PM Modi will be addressing the supporters later in the day.

Nadda extends greetings

माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर स्थापित करने के पुनीत विचार से जन्मी भारतीय जनता पार्टी को अपने परिश्रम से सींच कर विशाल वटवृक्ष के रूप में खड़ा करने वाले मनीषियों और करोड़ों समर्पित, निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं को भाजपा के 40वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर नमन एवं शुभकामनाएं। #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/5Y5iaNrdve — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2020

In a message on his twitter account, Nadda said, "Continuing to struggle on the path of ideology even in many ups and downs, we set the journey to become the largest political party in the world and along with formulating many national welfare and poor-welfare schemes, we have pledged the resolutions of our era."

Nadda went on to add that all workers should help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished BJP workers' efforts in working towards the national interest and said that he is proud of the party workers for helping PM Modi in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, the former party president said, "Hearty greetings to all activists and countrymen on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the true carrier of India's democracy. The BJP has always surrendered itself for the national interest with its nationalist ideology and principles."

अनेकों उतार-चढ़ावों में भी विचारधारा के मार्ग पर अनवरत संघर्षशील रहते हुए हमने विश्व के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल बनने तक के सफर को तय किया और अनेकों राष्ट्रहित एवं गरीब-कल्याण की योजनाओं को बनाने के साथ-साथ हमने अपने उद्धभव काल के संकल्पों को भी पूरा किया। #BJPSthapnaDiwas — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2020

40th foundation day

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th foundation day will see a muted celebration on Monday. Founded on April 6, 1980, the party is expected to hold a low profile celebration for the important day as it has been observing the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nationwide lockdown to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources stated that as part of the low-key day observance, BJP chief JP Nadda will be hoisting the party flag at his residence as the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is also under lockdown. It is understood that staff at the headquarters is expected to hoist the National Flag at its headquarters.

The low key celebration of such an important day in the party's history is also considered significant as it is expected to send across the message that the BJP, its leaders, and its cadre adhere to strict discipline ordered by its top leadership.

