Nadda Discusses Lockdown Situation With J&K BJP;encourages All To Follow PM's '9PM' Appeal

BJP National President JP Nadda, along with National General Secretaries Ram Madhav and Dr Anil Jain interacted with BJP leaders from Jammu & Kashmir via video conference to discuss ground situation amid Coronvairus lockdown.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina and General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul apprised JP Nadda of the prevalent situation in the Union Territory due to COVID-19 as well as various measures to counter its spread.

JP Nadda told BJP Cadre, "In this hour of crisis, all BJP activists are working wholeheartedly in the service of needy people. Their strength, patience, hard work and vitality are our strengths in the fight and we must continue to fight until we defeat Coronavirus. We have to make the use of masks a mass campaign, promote the habit of cleanliness and to spread awareness among the people about every aspect about prevention from COVID-19," he added.

WATCH | Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness

READ | BJP's Sambit Patra Ready With Lit Diyas Almost 24 Hrs before PM's '9 Mins Light' Vs COVID

Encourages to follow PM's '9 pm-9 minutes' appeal

JP Nadda said that all must follow and encourage others to follow the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn off the lights today April 5 at 9 pm and flash candles, torches and mobile flashlights for nine minutes to show our courage and solidarity against the darkness of Coronavirus. He said that all of us have to donate extensively in the PM CARES fund to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

BJP J&K unit told Nadda that around 40,000 party workers have ensured relief supplies to more than 2 lakh needy persons in J&K and BJP leaders are also cooperating local administration in the crucial hour. He told that party is encouraging and ensuring mass awareness, distribution of dry ration, community kitchens, mask & medicine distribution etc. to the needy persons.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu interacted with leaders and heads of various religious groups and organizations of different faiths through video conferencing and asked them to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about observing social distancing norms to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

READ | J&K HC Seeks Report On Availability Of Safety Equipment, Needs Of Healthcare Professionals

READ | 3 More Test Coronavirus Positive In J&K, Cases Rise To 78