JP Nadda: Leaders Who Looted J&K For 40 Years Will Be Jailed

BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday took an indirect dig at the People's Democratic Party, National Congress and the Congress, in Jharkhand saying that leaders who looted Jammu and Kashmir for the past 40 years will now be sent to jail. BJP leader JP Nadda was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand. The state will go into polls next week on November 30. The entire process has been divided into five phases, the last phase ending on December 20.

"106 Indian laws were not applicable in Kashmir. Only 3 families were looting J&K and used to incite separatism as there was no Prevention of Corruption Act in J&K. There was no auditing system in place. Now, the inquiry of J&K Bank has started. Those leaders who have looted J&K for 40 yrs will be sent to jail," said JP Nadda

J&K Leaders Detained

Mainstream leaders in the Valley, including three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, were taken into preventive custody in the wake of the Centre's August 5 decision to revoke the special status of the state. While Omar Abdullah and Mufti remain detained away from their homes, three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house under the controversial Public Safety Act since September 17. Last week, BJP President Amit Shah had kick-started his election campaign for the Jharkhand assembly election from Manika in Latehar district. While addressing a public meeting, Shah said that within one month of assuming power for the second tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370 in J&K and took necessary measures.

Jharkhand Elections

In the 2014 assembly elections, Jharkhand went to the polls under the leadership of PM Modi and in the 2019 assembly election as well, both Amit Shah and Raghubar Das are banking on the charisma of PM Modi to sail through. In 2014, BJP had won 37 seats and this election they have parted ways with their 19-year-old alliance partner AJSU, after both the parties couldn't reach at an agreement on seat-sharing. The major worry for the BJP is the anti-incumbency of Raghubar Das government.

(With Agency Inputs)