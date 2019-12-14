Former Justice Lokur: 'Non Registration Of Shelter Homes Leads To Child Sexual Abuse'

On Saturday, addressing an event organized by UNICEF, Justice Madan B Lokur said that non-registration of shelter homes across the country has led to cases of child sexual abuse and trafficking. He spoke about how despite central and state government orders, shelter homes are not properly registered and often such places are hubs of trafficking.

"The courts, central and state government have time and again issued directions regarding registration of shelter homes but it has yet not been done and that is why there are cases of sexual abuse of children and trafficking."

Justice D Y Chandrachud who was also present at the same event expressed similar views talking about how the country has "amazing legislation" but "no implementation of the law." Talking about the alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, he said that there is an "absence of a standard and its enforcement".

'Need for alternate child care'

Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta also spoke at the event saying that despite various schemes being initiated by the government, not everything was working on the ground level. He spoke about how there should be an alternative form of care to shelter homes. "Every child has a right to be brought up in his or her environment. The aim is to reduce institutionalization and give alternate care to children." Apart from that, there is also a need for proper monitoring of these shelter homes. He spoke about how these institutions were poorly run and would exploit children.

"We heard a case where the children would be sent out for begging by the institutions run on government funding." Justice Gupta suggested that the shelter homes should be managed by a computerized system. "Most importantly, Juvenile Justice should be wound up and the Ministry of Women and Child Development should do the duty and ensure that children are given the protection they deserve," he said.

