'Justice Prevailed': Shikhar Dhawan Hails Execution Of Nirbhaya's Rapists

Team India's opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case and said that Nirbhaya could rest in peace now. Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates. Taking to Twitter, the Arjuna awardee said that justice was served although it came late. Heena Sidhu called for people to learn a lesson from the case in order to fix the loopholes in the existing justice system in order to tackle the misuse of legal remedies by the convicts.

'Justice has prevailed'

Justice prevailed. RIP Nirbhaya 🙏🏻 #NirbhayaVerdict — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 20, 2020

Convicts hanged at Tihar jail

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate. A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

