Nirbhaya:Baba Ramdev Stresses On Need To Include 'virtue' & 'morality' In Education System

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev lauded the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case on Friday morning at Tihar Jail. According to him, the court has taken the right decision against the criminals who committed a heinous crime like rape.

The Yoga Guru said, "People will have a fear in their minds that they cannot even think of committing a crime like this. Fear must be created. But, these rapists have ruined the reputation of our country. Which is why to stop this, the government should push forward the concept of virtue and morality."

Taking to Twitter, he spoke about the ways to stop the crimes. He said in Hindi, "We cannot stop abusive crimes like rape without increasing morality and virtue. On the one hand, strict law and on the other hand, the education system based on moral and spiritual values, full commitment to high values and noble ideals in family and society is the solution."

Nirbhaya convicts hanged

Seven years and three months after, on March 20, the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

