Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mother Test Positive For COVID-19; leaders Wish Speedy Recovery

Shortly after BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were found to be COVID positive, political leaders, tweeted to wish them a speedy recovery. As per reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother were admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital in Saket after they allegedly showed symptoms of Coronavirus, 4 days ago. Scindia had complained of a sore throat and mild fever. As per PTI reports, they have been tested positive for COVID.

Congress leader and former state cabinet minister Jaivardhan Singh tweeted to pray for the 'speedy recovery' of the mother-son duo wishing long life for them. "Former Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia ji were reported to be unwell. I pray to God for their speedy recovery and long life," said Jaivardhan Singh.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिन्धिया जी एवं उनकी माता माधवी राजे सिन्धिया जी के अस्वस्थ होने की जानकारी मिली।



मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने और दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Jaivardhan Singh (@JVSinghINC) June 9, 2020

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also tweeted to wish for the speedy recovery of Scindia and his mother. "I pray to the lord for Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and respectable Rajmata Saheb's speedy recovery," he tweeted.

