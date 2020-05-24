Posters Declaring Jyotiraditya Scindia 'missing' Surface In Gwalior; Irk BJP Supporters

Even as Coronavirus cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh, it seems like the politics in the state has not taken a backseat. On Sunday, posters declaring Jyotiraditya Scindia - a former Congress leader who is now in the BJP - missing surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.



Mocking at Scindia's reason to quit the Congress party, the poster said that he was unable to do 'Janseva' but even now, he is missing and has not raised his voice for the stranded migrants. Furthermore, the poster declared that whosoever would find him will get reward money of Rs 5100. It has mentioned the phone number of Siddharth Singh Rajawat as the contact person if any information about Scindia is found.

However, after the posters were put in the Gwalior city, BJP supporters were irked, sources said, and have now threatened to respond 'in the same language.'

READ | MP: Ministerial group formed to review Kamal Nath government's decisions

Scindia joins BJP and the story thereafter

In a massive blow to the Grand-old party, Scindia joined the BJP just ahead of the fall of Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He then joined the BJP but is not the part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government in MP. Even as the leader has not been in picture amid the Covid crisis in the country, he has been active on Twitter and has supported the government. However, even as eight migrants were killed and 55 others were injured in his constituency of Guna on May 14, he has not spoken about the incident but the state government had announced ex-gratia for the kins of deceased.

On April 2, Scindia also condemned the attack on health workers allegedly by locals in Indore. On May 6, taking to Twitter he said that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear all the education expenses of the children from the poor background under the 'Sambal Yojana' which is re-launched by the state government. Scindia further asserted that the government will look after the child's education from the first class to Ph.D. and the state government will also pay the fees of private colleges for higher education. Scindia has also been vocal in supporting Central government's initiatives to fight the Covid outbreak, including PM Modi's Janta curfew, 9 mins tribute to health workers.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Covid tally in MP

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, including 83 in worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,371 and fatalities to 281, state health officials said. Two deaths each were reported from Indore, Bhopal and Burhanpur while one person each succumbed to the infection in Khandwa, Dhar and Sagar, they said. So far, 3,267 persons have recovered, leaving MP with 2,823 active cases.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 2,933 with 83 new cases on Saturday, and the death toll now stands at 111, as per a health bulletin. It said 38 new patients were detected in Bhopal, 27 in Ujjain, eight in Khandwa, seven in Dewas, five in Jabalpur, four each in Betul, Burhanpur, Ashok Nagar and Dindori, two each in Dhar, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Sagar and Balaghat and one each in Khargone, Ratlam, Jhabua, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Guna. Bhopal now has 1,191 COVID-19 cases, Ujjain 531, Khandwa 216, Burhanpur 213, Jabalpur 199, Khargone 115 and Dhar 109, as per the bulletin.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal Performs Successful Surgery On 61-yr Old COVID-19 Patient

In Gwalior the number of cases is 92, in Mandsaur 85, Dewas 80, Sagar 59, Ratlam 31, Betul 13, Jhabua 12, Ashok Nagar 10, Dindori nine, six each in Sheopur and Shivpuri, Datia five, Balaghat three and Guna two. No new coronavirus case was found in 27 districts since Friday evening, officials said. So far, coronavirus cases have been found in 49 out of 52 districts of the state.

With two deaths each, the number of persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 stands at 42 in Bhopal and 13 in Burhanpur, while it reached 11 in Khandwa, and three each in Dhar and Sagar, the bulletin said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,371, active cases 2,823, new cases 201, death toll 281, recovered 3,267, total number of tested people 1,32,769.

READ | Here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers