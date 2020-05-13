'Another Historic Step': Jyotriaditya Scindia Welcomes PM Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package

BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announcement to the country amid the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he said that during the times of the Coronavirus crisis, the central government is standing with every citizen of the country with full power and strength. He further said, "Our glorious Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an important economic package of 20 lakh crores to the country to face this crisis."

In another tweet, the BJP leader said that "It is an unprecedented decision for the people of the country to overcome the crisis and lead India towards self-sufficiency by promoting local products." He further called it "another historic step in the national interest."

कोरोना संकट के इस दौर में केंद्र सरकार पूरी मजबूती और ताकत के साथ देश के एक-एक नागरिक के साथ खड़ी है। हमारे यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने इस संकट का सामना करने के लिए देश को 20 लाख करोड़ का महत्वपूर्ण आर्थिक पैकेज दिया है। #20lakhcrores — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 12, 2020

PM Modi announces economic package

In order to boost the economy amid the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package to boost self-reliance. According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13 at 4 PM. The Prime Minister also mentioned that the economic package would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, and so on.

Apart from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistance, the government had last month announced a Rs 1.74 lakh crore package to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security. PM Modi during his address on Tuesday at 8 PM announced that there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, however, it will be different from the earlier ones. The details of the lockdown will be announced by May 18.

