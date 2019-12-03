KC Venugopal Slams PM Modi And Shah On The New SPG Act, Says Lives Of Leaders Are At Risk

Congress leader from Karnataka, K.C Venugopal has slammed the BJP led government for 'compromising with the lives of leaders by diluting the SPG Act'. He took a jibe at BJP, calling out Modi and Shah for endangering people's lives following the security breach at Priyanka Vadra's house where a car allegedly entered the premises of the senior Congress leader's house in an attempt to take 'selfies' with the politician. The government had earlier decided to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a security review.

For settling cheap political scores, the Government should not put someone's life in danger. The massive security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proves that with the withdrawal of SPG protection, Modi and Shah together have put the lives of our leaders at risk. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 3, 2019

Security Breach at Priyanka Vadra's house

A major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week of November. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. A car apparently drove into the house of the Congress leader in Delhi's Lodhi Estate, when she was holding a meeting inside. The vehicle holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos. The people reportedly walked straight to her garden and claimed that they came from Uttar Pradesh just to get a photograph with the senior Congress leader. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has now filed a complaint with the concerned authorities.

SPG cover of the Gandhi family withdrawn

Home Ministry withdrew the SPG cover of the Gandhi family earlier in November and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF. Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now guarded by the CRPF officials and the National Security Guards (NSG). The SPG was set up in 1985 specifically for the security of Prime Ministers after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her security guards a year before.

