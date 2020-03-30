The Debate
Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Majinder Sirsa Thanks PM For Bringing Back Victims' Mortal Remains

General News

SAD's Majinder S Sirsa thanked PM Modi for bringing back the mortal remains of Indian Sikhs who were killed in the brutal attack on the Gurudwara in Kabul.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gurudwara attack

Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Majinder S Sirsa thanked PM Modi for bringing back the mortal remains of Indian Sikhs who were killed in the brutal attack on the Gurudwara in Kabul earlier this month. An Air India flight was sent to Afghanistan to bring back the remains of the martyred men. Their cremation would take place in Lodhi grounds at 3.30 pm.   

Read: Kabul Gurudwara Attack: EAM S. Jaishankar Assures Safe Return Of Families To Their Homes

Read: Medical Opinion Against Moving Injured Now: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Kabul Gurudwara Attack

Terror Attack on Gurudwara 

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Read: Here's UN Chief Antonio Guterres' Statement On The Shocking Kabul Gurudwara Attack

Read: Kabul Gurudwara Attack: One Indian Killed, Family Writes To Prime Minister Modi

First Published:
