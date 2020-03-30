Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Majinder Sirsa Thanks PM For Bringing Back Victims' Mortal Remains

Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Majinder S Sirsa thanked PM Modi for bringing back the mortal remains of Indian Sikhs who were killed in the brutal attack on the Gurudwara in Kabul earlier this month. An Air India flight was sent to Afghanistan to bring back the remains of the martyred men. Their cremation would take place in Lodhi grounds at 3.30 pm.

Thanking @narendramodi Ji @DrSJaishankar Ji @HarsimratBadal_ Ji fr bringing back mortal remains of S Tian Singh, S Dewan Singh & S Shankar Singh; Indian residents killd in Kabul Gurdwara attack by Kam Air flight today at 1:15PM

Cremation at Lodhi cremation grounds today at 3.30pm pic.twitter.com/I7avZLI0ui — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 30, 2020

Terror Attack on Gurudwara

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

