Kamal Haasan Reveals Title Teaser Of Next Film 'Vikram' Directed By Lokesh Kanagaraj

On his 66th birthday, Kamal Haasan announced the title teaser of his upcoming film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj — 'Vikram'. The action-thriller film is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film and is will release in 2021 summer.

Music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday was celebrated on Saturday by his fans and party workers at the party office. MNM cadres, fans gathered in huge numbers outside Chennai's Alwarpet situated party office.

A large hoarding of the superstar and political figure along with a sketch of the actor was seen at the office. The office was decorated with flowers.

Tamil Nadu: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan greets his fans and supporters, who had gathered outside his residence in Chennai, on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/VWqprkBp7d — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

About Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician. The actor has also gained major prominence with his show Bigg Boss Tamil.

Shruti Haasan's wish for Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan also took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture with her father. In the picture, Kamal Haasan was seen holding baby Shruti in his arms as the duo smiled looking at something in a distance. She posted the picture with a birthday note. The note read, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world”.

Akshara Haasan wishes 'friend' Kamal Haasan; calls him 'legend who has set best example'

