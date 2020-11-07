Akshara Haasan Wishes 'friend' Kamal Haasan; Calls Him 'legend Who Has Set Best Example'

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his birthday today, November 7. Recently, his daughter Akshara took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her father. Akshara shared two pictures with her father in which she along with the latter were seen posing at an event. The actor also shared a special note for her father.

Wishing a 'Happy birthday' to her father, she went on to call him her 'friend', 'an amazing father' and 'a legend' who has set the best example not just for her but millions of people. She ended her note saying, “Happiest birthday my Bapuji. â¤â¤â¤”. Fans in a huge number showered birthday wishes on Kamal Haasan’s birthday.

Shruti Haasan's wish for Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan also took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture with her father. In the picture, Kamal Haasan was seen holding baby Shruti in his arms as the duo smiled looking at something in a distance. She posted the picture with a birthday note. The note read, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years ðŸ–¤ can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world”.

What's next for Akshara Haasan on the work front?

Akshara Haasan will be next seen in Naveen's Agni Siragugal. The movie, starring Arun Vijay, Akshara Haasan, and Vijay Antony in the lead is an action-thriller that also features actors like Raima Sen, Prakash Raj, and Nassar in prominent roles. The Akshara Haasan and Arun Vijay starrer is written and directed by Naveen, and produced by T Siva under his production banner. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

About Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician. The actor has also gained major prominence with his show Bigg Boss Tamil.

