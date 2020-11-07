Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Quiz: On The 'Chachi 420' Actor's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Kamal Hassan is celebrating his birthday today, November 7. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Kamal Haasan quiz based on his facts and trivia. 

Indian film actor Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youth who falls in love with an older woman. He gained recognition with movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles and his own production Vishwaroopam (2013). Kamal Hassan is celebrating his birthday today, November 7. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Kamal Haasan quiz based on his facts and trivia. 

1. Which is the debut film of Kamal Haasan?

  • Kalathur Kannamma
  • Moondram Pirai
  • Virumaandi
  • Hey Ram

2. Kamal Haasan bagged his first National Film Award for which movie?

  • Dasavathaaram
  • Indian
  • Virumaandi
  • Moondram Pirai

3. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Kamal Haasan?

  • Saagar
  • Dekha Pyar Tumhara
  • Ek Duuje Ke Liye
  • Geraftaar

4.  Which Mani Ratnam movie featured Kamal Haasan?

  • Nayaakan
  • Sathya
  • Punnagai Mannan
  • Vetri Vizha

5.  Which Bollywood movie featured Kamal Haasan in the role of a woman?

  • Virasat
  • Hey Ram
  • Chachi 420
  • Indian

6. Which movie featured Kamal Haasan alongside R.Madhavan?

  • Aalavandhan
  • Anbe Sivam
  • Virumaandi
  • Rama Shama Bhama

7.  Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS is a remake of which Bollywood movie?

  • Vilaiyaadu
  • Rama Shama Bhama
  • Hey Ram
  • Munnabhai MBBS

8. In which year Kamal Haasan was honoured with Padma Bhushan?

  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015

9. What is the name of Kamal Haasan’s production company?

  • Kamal Haasan productions
  • Haasan productions
  • Raaj Kamala Film International
  • Kamal Pictures

10. Which Bollywood movie was directed by Kamal Haasan?

  • Biwi No. 1
  • Vikram
  • Abhay
  • Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan quiz: answers

  • Kalathur Kannamma
  • Moondram Pirai
  • Ek Duuje Ke Liye
  • Nayaakan
  • Chachi 420
  • Virumaandi
  • Munnabhai MBBS
  • 2014
  • Raaj Kamala Film International
  • Chachi 420

