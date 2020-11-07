Kamal Haasan Quiz: On The 'Chachi 420' Actor's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Indian film actor Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youth who falls in love with an older woman. He gained recognition with movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles and his own production Vishwaroopam (2013). Kamal Hassan is celebrating his birthday today, November 7. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Kamal Haasan quiz based on his facts and trivia.

Kamal Haasan quiz

1. Which is the debut film of Kamal Haasan?

Kalathur Kannamma

Moondram Pirai

Virumaandi

Hey Ram

2. Kamal Haasan bagged his first National Film Award for which movie?

Dasavathaaram

Indian

Virumaandi

Moondram Pirai

3. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Kamal Haasan?

Saagar

Dekha Pyar Tumhara

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Geraftaar

4. Which Mani Ratnam movie featured Kamal Haasan?

Nayaakan

Sathya

Punnagai Mannan

Vetri Vizha

5. Which Bollywood movie featured Kamal Haasan in the role of a woman?

Virasat

Hey Ram

Chachi 420

Indian

6. Which movie featured Kamal Haasan alongside R.Madhavan?

Aalavandhan

Anbe Sivam

Virumaandi

Rama Shama Bhama

Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks of 'heartbreaking' incident with Kamal Haasan: 'I wept bitterly'

7. Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS is a remake of which Bollywood movie?

Vilaiyaadu

Rama Shama Bhama

Hey Ram

Munnabhai MBBS

8. In which year Kamal Haasan was honoured with Padma Bhushan?

2012

2013

2014

2015

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 24, 2020: Kamal Haasan Condemns Balaji

9. What is the name of Kamal Haasan’s production company?

Kamal Haasan productions

Haasan productions

Raaj Kamala Film International

Kamal Pictures

10. Which Bollywood movie was directed by Kamal Haasan?

Biwi No. 1

Vikram

Abhay

Chachi 420

Also Read| Kamal Haasan's films that were complete but went unreleased in the theatres; See list

Kamal Haasan quiz: answers

Kalathur Kannamma

Moondram Pirai

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Nayaakan

Chachi 420

Virumaandi

Munnabhai MBBS

2014

Raaj Kamala Film International

Chachi 420

Also Read| Did you know Kamal Haasan wasn't supposed to star alongside Sridevi in 'Sadma'? Read why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.