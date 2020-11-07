Kamal Haasan Quiz: On The 'Chachi 420' Actor's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Quick links:
Indian film actor Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician.
Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youth who falls in love with an older woman. He gained recognition with movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles and his own production Vishwaroopam (2013). Kamal Hassan is celebrating his birthday today, November 7. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Kamal Haasan quiz based on his facts and trivia.
