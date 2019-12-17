Kamal Haasan’s MNM Moves SC As 'last Resort', Says 'govt Unperturbed By People's Oppn'

On Monday, actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) issued a press release on the public interest litigation (PIL) that they had filed in the Supreme Court earlier against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. According to the press release issued by the party, the CAA questioned the 'secular fabric of the constitution,' and thus they had to take the 'last resort' and approach the apex court.

"Makkal Needhi Maiam is aware that the petitions to this Government will go unanswered. The party has taken the last resort of people’s confidence and has hence approached the only place where justice prevails – the Supreme Court," said the press release.

Mr. A.G. Mourya (Retired IPS Officer) – General Secretary (Organisation – North & East), Makkal Needhi Maiam, represented the party and filled a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The press release also stated that the Central Government was "unperturbed by the people’s opposition," on the CAA and that the Government is "stubborn."

"It seems like the Central Government is unperturbed by the people’s opposition, the complications that will arise in our international relations due to this decision or the implications of this decision on the peace and harmony of the society."

The MNM, in its PIL, spoke about how the amendment gives special protection to religious minorities only and excludes linguistic minorities, which is "unconstitutional". It also stated how the religion-based classification of the CAA was a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and that the Act be declared unconstitutional''

"In these circumstances, it is most respectfully prayed that the apex court may be pleased to issue a writ or declaring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to be in violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and strike down the same," the petition of MNM said.

The press release also spoke about how the Makkal Needhi Maiam party and its President will face 'legal battles' to ensure that CAA does not come into action.

"The Nation is already in distress due to the fall of our economy, shortage of essential commodities and the pathetic state of women safety. At this juncture the Government has chosen to pass an act that goes against the fundamentals of our Indian Constitution," said the press release.

