Kamala Harris' Uncle In Delhi Reveals Telling Her She & Biden Would Win; 'proud And Happy'

Joe Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought election, to become the oldest man ever elected to the White House. Along with him, Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States, amid many other firsts..

Reacting to the victory, Gopalan Balachandran, the maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, on Saturday said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president. Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi-based Balachandran said he was feeling "proud and happy", describing Harris as a fighter.

"Biden-Harris victory is what we wanted to see. And, given the numbers, I told Kamala yesterday that she is going to win," he said when asked if the counting process made him tense. In August, Balachandran had said that Harris' nomination as the vice-presidential candidate was a "historic moment", but it was not a surprise at all for him.

'We did this — together': Kamala Harris

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started, tweeted Harris. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.

We did this—together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Biden becomes the oldest man ever elected to the White House. He ran twice unsuccessfully for president - in 1988 and 2008. Trump, a Republican, was playing golf in Virginia when major media outlets called the race. He is now the first incumbent president to lose reelection bid after George H W Bush in 1992. Trump, 74, was in no mood to concede the race and declared himself as the winner of the November 3 Presidential Election.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Counting of ballots is still ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Biden has the lead in all the four states, which according to major media outlets is unlikely to be reversed.

