Donald Trump Refuses To Concede US Presidential Polls; Vows Legal Battle As Biden Wins

Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, incumbent US President Donald Trump on Saturday, released a statement vowing that his campaign will be approaching the court to 'ensure election laws are fully upheld'. Trump stated that as Joe Biden had not been certified as the winner in any states, the 'election was far from over'. Doubling down on his claim of election fraud, Trump claimed that the American people were entitled to an honest election which meant 'counting all legal ballots and not counting any illegal ballots', according to him.

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th US President on Saturday, as called by the Associated Press (AP). Projecting Biden winning 284 electoral college votes, AP called the presidential race with Biden projected to win four swing states - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania - which were all still too close to call. Biden has also won the popular vote, winning 50.6% of the votes - amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots. Biden won his home state of Pennsylvania which made him cross the 270-halfway mark.

With Joe Biden's win, his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President. Moreover, Donald Trump is now the first incumbent US president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Donald Trump lost the presidential race after he secured only 214 electoral college votes and 47.7% of the votes - 7,05,91,531 ballots. Though the Republic National Convention (RNC) seeks to raise $60 million to aid Trump challenge the election results in six swing states, the Republicans have retained the Senate and the Democrats have retained the House, as per AP's projections.

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'.

Trump, on the other hand, has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. His campaign has also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election. Trump, has claimed 'We have already won the election', with Twitter flagging his claims as false. He also held a press conference claiming massive election fraud, which has been debunked by the US Federal election commission.