Kangana Ranaut Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'No India Before British' Remark; Raises Mahabharat

Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement of "there was no concept of India before the British gave it one" has irked many on social media on Sunday. Saif's 'Rangoon' co-star Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to slam his statement after Vivek Agnihotri, Tarek Fatah, and others. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter wrote: "Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question ... over to you Saif" [sic]

In an interview, Kangana raised an important question to Saif and said, "If there was no 'Bharat' then what was 'Mahabharat'? What did Ved Vyasa write then?"

Kangana continued, "A few people have made their narratives that suit them but Lord Krishna was in Mahabharat, and that means Bharat was there at that time too. All the great kings of 'Bharat' fought the battle then. There was a collective identity even then called 'Bharat'."

Kangana finally concluded, "Now they say, that the territories should be different and should be split. But the division in three that happened then, people are still suffering from that."

For those unaware, Saif had said, "But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has collected Rs. 175 crores at Box-Office on Day 11. Recently, the three Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces — the military, the navy, and the air force — came together to watch the magnum opus. With the continued positive word-of-mouth, the film will soon enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

