Nirbhaya Case: Anguished Parents Appeal For Tactic Reversal, Say 'Hang One By One'

After the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, Nirbhaya’s parents expressed anguish over the delay tactics used by the convicts. Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi claimed that the convicts’ lawyers are misusing the law and their tactics should be reversed. She said that the convicts should be hanged one by one as the courts are dismissing their pleas in the same pattern.

Asha Devi on hanging the rapists

While speaking about the delay tactics used by the rapists, Asha Devi said, “I think the pattern in which they are delaying their sentence, should be used against them. They should be hanged one by one. If this happens, only then will these convicts realise that they cannot play games with the courts and the law. They are misusing the law. The criminals misbehave with the innocent girls and their lawyers misbehave with the law. They are repeating the same dismissed petitions again and again. They are wasting court's time. Any other case could have been heard instead of this, but they are simply wasting court’s time. I stand by the fact that they should be hanged one by one.”

Read: MASSIVE: Supreme Court dismisses juvenility plea of convict Pawan Gupta in Nirbhaya case

Similarly, Nirbhaya’s father said that the convicts are misusing the law. He said, “They have found a loophole which they are continuously using to delay their death sentence. They are misusing the law. However, I say that the case which has been heard in the lower court, high court and the Supreme Court three times each has nothing left. They are still using tactics to delay things somehow. I think the Supreme Court should use their special powers and put an end to this.”

Read: 'India's Daughter Gets Justice': Gambhir As Court Sets Hanging Date For Nirbhaya's Rapists

SC dismisses Pawan Gupta's juvenility plea

On Monday, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Gupta had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court order which reaffirmed that Gupta was not a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012. The convict’s review petition has already been dismissed. He along with the three other rapists are scheduled to hang till death on February 1, 2020, at 6 am.

Read: Nirbhaya's Father Slams Indira Jaising's 'forgive Like Sonia' Shocker, Calls It Brainless

Read: Nirbhaya's Mother Expresses Dissatisfaction With Another Delay, Says 'I'll Keep Fighting