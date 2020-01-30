Kanhaiya Kumar Detained By Cops In Bihar's Bettiah, Says 'not Afraid Of Going To Jail'

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President and CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was detained by the Bihar Police on Thursday in Bettiah. Kumar and other protesters were taken into custody by the administration as they gathered to protest outside the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram (Champaran).

Kumar and other protesters had gathered in the area to carry out a month-long 'Jan-Gana-Man Yatra' to protest against the allegedly anti-poor CAA-NRC-NPR. Taking to Twitter, Kanhaiya informed about the administration taking him and others into custody.

His tweet roughly translates as, "Today, a month-long Jan-Gana-Man Yatra was to begin in Bapu-Dham (Champaran) to protest against the anti-poor CAA-NRC-NPR by bowing to Gandhiji. People from all sections of the society are present to participate in this yatra, but the administration has taken us all into custody some time ago."

आज बापू-धाम (चम्पारण) में गांधीजी को नमन करके ग़रीब-विरोधी CAA-NRC-NPR के विरोध में एक महीने की जन-गण-मन यात्रा की शुरूआत होनी थी। समाज के सभी तबक़ों के लोग इस यात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए मौजूद हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन ने कुछ देर पहले हम सबको हिरासत में ले लिया है। pic.twitter.com/GI2ThEGSyQ — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 30, 2020

Kanhaiya calls out authorities for stopping the 'peaceful dharna'

Earlier, Kanhaiya Kumar had also taken to Twitter and informed about the authorities attempting to bring a halt to the peaceful protest.

Kanhaiya's tweet roughly translates as, "People have started a peaceful dharna outside the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram (Champaran) when this yatra has been halted."

इस यात्रा को शुरू होने से रोके जाने पर लोगों ने भितिहरवा गांधी आश्रम (चम्पारण) के बाहर शांतिपूर्ण धरना शुरू कर दिया है।



दम है कितना दमन में तेरे देख लिया है देखेंगे

जगह है कितनी जेल में तेरे देख लिया है देखेंगे 😊✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/bAOOhDQHMz — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 30, 2020

Kanhaiya Kumar Breaks Silence On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest

Earlier, on January 29, Kanhaiya said that he trusts the law of the country. Kanhaiya, while speaking to reporters in Patna, said that he has his differences with Sharjeel Imam. However, mentioning the case of suspended J&K DySP Davinder Singh, he said that even after he was caught with terrorists, he was not slapped with sedition. He said that sedition laws are sensitive and should not be misused.

"I am in favor of the law. I trust the judiciary of this country. Despite all the allegations on him, I am hopeful that the Police without any political pressure and without trying to help the ruling party in the elections will investigate what is right and wrong. They called me a traitor as well, they fabricated my video, its been four years, no action has been taken. they say Arvind Kejriwal is not giving permission. When it's not a case of sedition, what traitor? For eg, Anurag Thakur said to shoot the traitors, EC took action, but he was not tried for sedition," he said.

He added, "Misuse of sedition law is happening. Davinder Singh whose name cropped up during Pulwama was caught with LeT terrorists, he wasn't slapped with sedition. I have my differences with Sharjeel, he has spoken against me also. But if we talk about law, then let's talk objective."

