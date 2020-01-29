Kanhaiya Kumar Breaks Silence On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest, Says "sedition Laws Misused"

Speaking for the first time about Sharjeel Imam, just a day after he was arrested, CPI(M) leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said that he trusts the law of the country. Emphasizing that he trusts the judiciary, Kanhaiya while speaking to reporters in Patna, said that he has his differences with Sharjeel Imam. However, mentioning the case of suspended J&K DySP Davinder Singh, he said that even after he was caught with Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists, he was not slapped with sedition. He said that sedition laws are sensitive and should not be misused.

Earlier on Tuesday while addressing Karyakarta Sammelan in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Home Minister Amit Shah in retaliation to Imam that he was 'more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar'. He said, "You all must have seen the video of Sharjeel Imam, today Delhi Police has caught him and he is being brought to Delhi to taste the air of jail. Watch Sharjeel's statement, his video, listen to his speech, he is more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar."

Modi, Shah creating Hindu-Muslim conflict: Kanhaiya

Kanhaiya says he trusts judiciary

"I am in favour of the law. I trust the judiciary of this country. Despite all the allegations on him, I am hopeful that the Police without any political pressure and without trying to help the ruling party in the elections will investigate the what is right and wrong. They called me a traitor as well, they fabricated my video, its been four years, no action has been taken. they say Arvind Kejriwal is not giving permission. When its not a case of sedition, what traitor? For eg, Anurag Thakur said to shoot the traitors, EC took action, but he was not tried for sedition. Misuse of sedition law is happening. Davinder Singh whose name cropped up during Pulwama, he was caught with LeT terrorists, he wasn't slapped with sedition. I have my differences with Sharjeel, he has spoken against me also. But if we talk about law, then let's talk objective."

Sharjeel Imam being taken to Delhi after 72-hr transit remand; first AIIMS then court

Sharjeel Imam arrested

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His brother had been detained by Jehanabad police at the nearby Kako police station for questioning Sharjeel's whereabouts.

Sharjeel Imam arrested, BJP seeks Kejriwal's reply on 'arrest him' dare to Amit Shah

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

A video emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam was seen instructing the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

'Shameful': Here is how JNUSU reacted on Sharjeel Imam's arrest