Kapil Dev Calls For Resolution Of Govt-farmers Impasse; Asserts 'Tricolour Is Supreme'

Joining cricketers in calling for an early resolution of the ongoing impasse between the Centre and the farmers, former Team India skipper Kapil Dev took to Twitter to express his views. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain hoped for a quick solution and asserted that the experts should be allowed to take a call on the matter. While calling for the resolution, Dev emphasized that the 'Indian tricolour' is supreme. The former all-rounder also wished the Indian cricket team 'grand success' in the upcoming Test series against England.

I simply love India , I wish the tiff between Farmers and Govt gets resolved ASAP.

Let the experts take a call.

One thing for sure 🇮🇳is supreme



ALSO I WISH MY INDIAN CRICKET TEAM A GRAND SUCCESS IN THE UPCOMING SERIES AGAINST ENGLAND

Jai Hind — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) February 4, 2021

Cricketers tweet on farmers' protest

On Wednesday evening, several members of the Indian cricket team including several former players tweeted regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation and against the meddling of foreign personalities in India's internal affairs. Amid row over pop-sensation Rihanna's tweet, India's current captain Virat Kohli urged one and all to stay united in this hour of disagreements. Highlighting the importance of farmers in everyone's lives, the batting megastar went on to say that they are an integral part of our country and at the same time, Kohli also hoped that an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and they all can move forward together.

Following the captain, Ajinkya Rahane also stressed on the fact that 'there’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one'. India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma appealed to the people of the country to stand together in order to find a solution for the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma noted that India's biggest strength was when it stood together as a nation and found solutions for its problems. Further, Rohit Sharma said that the farmers played an important role in the well-being of India and hoped that 'everyone played their roles' to find a solution to end the stalemate.

Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to assert that no outside interference is needed with regards to the ongoing farmers' protests and that the matter can be solved internally. Shastri said that agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system and that the farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. Furthermore, the former Indian all-rounder added that this is an internal matter which he is sure will be resolved through dialogue. Their statements came after global pop sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg intruded the farmers' stir in to extend their support through social media.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

