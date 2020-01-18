Kapil Mishra Targets Bete-noir Kejriwal Over 'forgive Like Sonia' Shocker In Nirbhaya Case

On Friday, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed advocate Indira Jaisingh for her comments to Nirbhaya's mother asking her to 'forgive' her daughter's rapists, saying that this was 'New India' where rapists, traitors, and terrorists were not forgiven. Kapil Mishra further took a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of first delaying Nirbhaya's rapists' hanging then putting forward his 'lawyer' Indira to talk about forgiving rapists.

The hanging of the accused in the Nirbhaya rape case has been postponed from January 22 to February 1 by the Patiala House court.

सुनो, इंदिरा जयसिंह, ये नया इंडिया हैं, हमने गद्दारों, आतंकवादियों, बलात्कारियों को माफ करना बंद कर दिया है



एक ही सजा - फांसी



इंदिरा जयसिंह केजरीवाल की वकील हैं



पहले केजरीवाल ने निर्भया के बलात्कारियों और हत्यारों की फाँसी टलवाई



अब केजरीवाल ने अपनी वकील को आगे कर दिया — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 18, 2020

"Listen, Indira Jaisingh, this is the new India, we have stopped forgiving traitors, terrorists, rapists. Uniform punishment- Hanging. Indira Jaisingh is Kejriwal's lawyer. First Kejriwal postponed hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists and murderers. Now Kejriwal has put forward his lawyer," read Kapil Mishra's tweet.

'AAP trying to win elections on Nirbhaya issue'

The convicts' lawyer in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, AP Singh, accused Arvind Kejriwal's government of the delay in filing curative and mercy petitions. Alleging politicisation of the issue, the lawyer said that the Delhi government is seeking to win the elections by raking up the Nirbhaya issue. AP Singh said, "This issue has become politicized now. They (Delhi government) did not share the records and documents sought by us time and again. They have won the elections before on Nirbhaya's issue, now they again want to win the election on this issue."

'Follow Sonia Gandhi's example'

On Friday, senior advocate Indira Jaising asked Nirbhaya's mother to 'forgive' her daughter's killers and 'follow the example of Sonia Gandhi.' In her tweet, the advocate stated that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's assassin Nalini and said that she didn’t want the death penalty for her, Nirbhaya's mother should also do the same and not let her daughter's rapists be hanged. "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty," read her tweet.

